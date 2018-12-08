Quantcast

 

WWE News: Naomi and Mandy Rose Trade Shots On Twitter, Bayley Dances With No Way Jose, Mustafa Ali Posts New Promo

December 8, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Naomi WWE Smackdown

– Naomi and Mandy Rose traded shots on Twitter, teasing a possible Smackdown match between the two.

– WWE has posted a new video of Bayley and No Way Jose at a Tango lesson in Argentina.

– Mustafa Ali posted a new promo to Twitter:

