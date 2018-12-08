wrestling / News
WWE News: Naomi and Mandy Rose Trade Shots On Twitter, Bayley Dances With No Way Jose, Mustafa Ali Posts New Promo
– Naomi and Mandy Rose traded shots on Twitter, teasing a possible Smackdown match between the two.
I am not your sis! How can someone so beautiful on the outside be so damn ugly inside ? Keep it up #bootlegEva and I’ll finish snatching you like I was before https://t.co/rQPURLnzs8
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) December 8, 2018
Aww you sound just like all these little trolls on here …
You people have no idea what to do when you see real women like Eva and myself, except hate on em’… #SoOriginal ✋🏼💋 https://t.co/e2N9Bmx2Sv
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) December 8, 2018
– WWE has posted a new video of Bayley and No Way Jose at a Tango lesson in Argentina.
.@itsBayleyWWE and @WWENoWayJose showed off their dancing skills in a recent Tango lesson in Buenos Aires, Argentina! pic.twitter.com/qxDX0sHfZg
— WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2018
– Mustafa Ali posted a new promo to Twitter:
No brakes on a dead end ⚠️ @WWE205Live pic.twitter.com/tiNyuSvDBs
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) December 8, 2018