WWE News: Naomi and Mandy Rose Trade Shots On Twitter, Bayley Dances With No Way Jose, Mustafa Ali Posts New Promo

– Naomi and Mandy Rose traded shots on Twitter, teasing a possible Smackdown match between the two.

I am not your sis! How can someone so beautiful on the outside be so damn ugly inside ? Keep it up #bootlegEva and I’ll finish snatching you like I was before https://t.co/rQPURLnzs8 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) December 8, 2018

Aww you sound just like all these little trolls on here … You people have no idea what to do when you see real women like Eva and myself, except hate on em’… #SoOriginal ✋🏼💋 https://t.co/e2N9Bmx2Sv — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) December 8, 2018

– WWE has posted a new video of Bayley and No Way Jose at a Tango lesson in Argentina.

.@itsBayleyWWE and @WWENoWayJose showed off their dancing skills in a recent Tango lesson in Buenos Aires, Argentina! pic.twitter.com/qxDX0sHfZg — WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2018

– Mustafa Ali posted a new promo to Twitter: