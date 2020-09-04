Naomi Names Sasha Banks As the Best Women’s Wrestler in WWE

Naomi has a lot of good things to say about the women’s roster in WWE, and Sasha Banks is at the top of her list. The Smackdown star spoke with BT Sport for a new interview and in a clip shared by the outlet, Naomi named Banks when asked who she felt who is the best women’s wrestler in WWE right now.

“I’ve actually said before,” Naomi said. “I would say Sasha … Just watching her — I’ve worked with her myself. And just watching her, watching her growth and knowing who she was before she became The Boss. Just her dedication, and her mind about wrestling. And you can like her or not like her, but I think as far as an all-around entertainer I think she’s one of the best. And we can go on, you know, nitpick. But I just think her psychology and her way of thinking of matches, from what I’ve — not just experienced, but from what I’ve seen — I just really admire that about her.”

She continued, “ANd she’s not the only one. There’s a lot of them, I think. I think Asuka is one of the best. I think Ember is one of the best. These women’s just, psychology and knowledge of wrestling to me is just incredible. And I say Sasha because we’ve seen her, we’ve been able to see her exude that the most. Yeah, Bayley is another one, and then we can even go into the NXT women. But I’m just saying right now, if I had to pick one, that’s who’d be my top pick.”

