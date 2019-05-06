wrestling / News
WWE News: Naomi Shows Off New Hair Look, Writer of Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax Feud Wins Daytime Emmy
– Naomi has added some color to her hair, and took to Twitter to show it off. You can see the new look below courtesy of the Smackdown star:
Thanks everyone who helped me pick this color 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/BGxaEQgjGQ
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) May 6, 2019
– Jennifer Pepperman, a soap operate writer who has written storylines for WWE, won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Directing in a Digital Drama Series for Amazon’s After Forever. Several WWE stars took to Twitter to congratulate her including Nia Jax, who revealed she wrote the Jax vs. Alexa Bliss feud leading into WrestleMania 34:
Yaaay! So well deserved! @JenPepperman this woman is a HUGE voice for us! Was the main writer for the storyline I did with @AlexaBliss_WWE leading up to Wrestlemania 34! Jen is so incredibly talented! I’m beyond happy for her ♥️ Yay PEPPERMAN!!!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/PFVm8qRMgV
— 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) May 4, 2019
Congrats this is amazing 😊🙌🏽 https://t.co/11dmFRs1ET
— Lana Day (@LanaWWE) May 6, 2019
YOU GO GIRL! congrats Jen😘😘😘 https://t.co/KHjzXnb71F
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) May 5, 2019
SO cool!! Congratulations 🍾🥳❤️
— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) May 5, 2019
Congrats @JenPepperman! So happy for you! 🙌 https://t.co/QJZnTc6FaT
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 4, 2019
Omg. Goosebumps. So deserving. One of my fave people to work with. Her positive attitude is so contagious and her work ethic is unmeasurable! Wonderful human @JenPepperman https://t.co/EwQ6KBYnVF
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 4, 2019
HELL YEAH!!!
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) May 4, 2019
Wow congratulations!!
— Giovanna Angle (@GiovannaAngle) May 4, 2019
Yay ! Congrats Jen ! @JenPepperman https://t.co/Q7sScwp5BW
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 4, 2019
Amazing! Congrats, Jen! pic.twitter.com/OYL3LxfsMr
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 4, 2019
