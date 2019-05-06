wrestling / News

WWE News: Naomi Shows Off New Hair Look, Writer of Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax Feud Wins Daytime Emmy

May 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Naomi has added some color to her hair, and took to Twitter to show it off. You can see the new look below courtesy of the Smackdown star:

– Jennifer Pepperman, a soap operate writer who has written storylines for WWE, won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Directing in a Digital Drama Series for Amazon’s After Forever. Several WWE stars took to Twitter to congratulate her including Nia Jax, who revealed she wrote the Jax vs. Alexa Bliss feud leading into WrestleMania 34:

