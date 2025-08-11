Naomi Not Medically Cleared, Pulled From WWE Raw Match

Naomi will not be competing against IYO SKY on tonight’s Raw as planned, as she is not medically cleared. WWE announced on Twitter on Monday that the World Women’s Champion is not cleared and her match with SKY won’t happen, writing:

“BREAKING NEWS: Naomi is not medically cleared to compete and therefore her scheduled match against Iyo Sky will not take place tonight on Monday Night Raw. Tune into tonight for continuing coverage on this developing story.”

No word on the nature of why Naomi isn’t cleared. Raw airs live tonight on Netflix.