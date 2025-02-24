wrestling / News
Naomi Says NXT Women’s Title Reign Is Still On Her To-Do List
February 24, 2025 | Posted by
Naomi believes she should have been the first NXT Women’s Champion and says getting that title is on her list of goals. The WWE Women’s Tag Team co-champion was called up to the WWE main roster before the NXT Women’s Championship was created, and she said in an interview with The Wrestling Classic that she should have been the first holder of the title.
“I should have won NXT and I should have been the first Women’s Champion,” Naomi said (h/t to per Wrestling Inc). “So, that’s on my to-do list.”
The current NXT Women’s Champion is Giulia, who retained the title against Bayley, Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade at NXT Vengeance Day last month.
