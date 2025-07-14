Naomi On WWE Women’s Title Win: “I Am The Epitome Of Evolution”

Naomi is the new WWE Women’s World Champion after successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase at the WWE Evolution pay-per-view last night, July 13. She interrupted the main event match between former champion IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley to win the title.

Speaking on the WWE Evolution Recap show (per Fightful) after her victory, an emotional Naomi reflected on her 16-year journey. Here are the highlights:

On her journey: “My whole journey, everything. I’ve evolved and adapted and adjusted for 16 years. I am the epitome of evolution,” she said. “When you look up evolution in the dictionary, I want a picture of me next to that b—h like this.”

On the advice she received from Natalya that fueled her recent run: “Me and Nattie talk, and I learned and got this from Nattie. She always says, ‘find your F-U.’ And like, I get it. I get it, and I think I found it… Find that, whatever that string is or that thing that fires you up and that just makes you not give a crap to get to your goals and dreams and where you want to go. If you just keep going and see it through, you don’t know what could happen, what could change, where you could be… for me, it could be 16 years later, and you don’t know, and I think that’s what, for some of us, I think that’s what drives us.”