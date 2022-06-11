Naomi Posts First Tweet Since WWE Walkout and Suspension

Naomi made her first post on Twitter since being indefinitely suspended by WWE after walking out on the company. She didn’t write anything herself, but shared a video of a man giving life advice. Some of the points seem relevant given the situation she currently finds herself in. Here is a transcript of the video:

“What’s popping? These are five things you need to hear today. Let’s go.

1. Important people come and go. That’s ok.

2. You can look at it as rejection or you can look at it as redirection.

3. You define what fun is. Don’t allow someone to make you feel like what you like is stupid.

4. Sometimes, you’re gonna have to let other people down to make yourself happy.

5. Diet isn’t just what you eat. Your diet is what you watch, listen to and allow around you.”