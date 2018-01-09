wrestling
WWE News: Naomi Posts Jacked Workout Photo, Mojo Rawley Hypes Tonight’s Match With Zack Ryder, Total Divas Preview Video
January 9, 2018 | Posted by
– Naomi posted the following workout photo with WWE backstage announcer Dasha Fuentes…
Flexin with my #gymwife @DashaFuentesWWE 😜 pic.twitter.com/IkGnaCwW8O
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) January 9, 2018
– Mojo Rawley posted the following on Twitter, hyping tonight’s US Title Tournament match against Zack Ryder…
Me vs @ZackRyder tonight in the United States Championship Tournament.
It’s gonna look a lot like this. pic.twitter.com/hJTfLgkDS7
— Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) January 9, 2018
– Here is a preview video for tomorrow’s episode of Total Divas…