WWE News: Naomi Posts Jacked Workout Photo, Mojo Rawley Hypes Tonight’s Match With Zack Ryder, Total Divas Preview Video

January 9, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Naomi WWE Smackdown

– Naomi posted the following workout photo with WWE backstage announcer Dasha Fuentes…

– Mojo Rawley posted the following on Twitter, hyping tonight’s US Title Tournament match against Zack Ryder…

– Here is a preview video for tomorrow’s episode of Total Divas…

