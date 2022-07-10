Naomi Posts Message About Being Taken Advantage Of On Instagram

In a post to her Instagram Story, Naomi shared a message about being ‘taken advantage of’ and seemingly refers her recent issues with WWE. Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of the company over issues with creative, and were subsequently suspended indefinitely. WWE later called the two “unprofessional”.

She wrote: “The Moment you put a stop to people taking advantage of you and disrespecting you, is when they define you as difficult, selfish, or crazy. Manipulators hate boundaries.“