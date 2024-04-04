Naomi on Pushing for More TV Time & Women’s Titles

– During a recent interview with Going Ringside, WWE Superstar Naomi was asked if the women’s division could use another title. She said on the topic (via Fightful), “I’m always pushing for more. More TV time. More talent for us. More titles, absolutely.”

At WrestleMania 40, Naomi will team with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill against Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane) in a six-woman tag team match. The match is set for Saturday, April 6. The event will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.