Naomi Wants To Qualify for WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match
June 8, 2024
During today’s episode of WWE’s Smackdown Lowdown, Naomi spoke about her goals in WWE and her match with Chelsea Green in Glasgow next week.
She said: “I’m super excited about that. I look forward to turning Glasgow into GlassGLOW when I make Chelsea Green bring it to the floor. You know what I’m saying? And then after I take care of that, I can really focus on qualifying for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. I feel like that briefcase has my name on it. And a glowing briefcase would be lit.”
