Naomi Reacts To Fan Criticism Of Her Women’s Title Win, Jokes About Calling The Rock To Make It Happen
As previously reported, Naomi won the WWE Women’s World title at Evolution last night after she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract in the main event. While most, including her her co-workers, celebrated the achievement, not every fan was for the change.
One wrote: “Damn… They did IYO dirty, to give another Fatu a title. This sucks.”
Naomi took that in stride, however, joking about using her family connections. She replied: “And all it took was for me to make one call to The Rock.”
The fan later deleted their post. Perhaps they should have used some caution.
And all it took was for me to make one call to @TheRock ⚠️😁hahahhahahhahahah https://t.co/FhbiV8F4jt
— Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) July 14, 2025
