Naomi Reacts to Roman Reigns’ Warning From SmackDown, Reigns on What Happens When ‘You Disrespect the Head of the Table’
– During last night’s episode of SmackDown, WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns revealed the “consequences” of tomorrow’s Hell in a Cell I Quit match with Jey Uso. Reigns proclaimed that if Jey Uso loses at WWE Hell in a Cell, he and Jimmy Uso will have to fall in line and listen to all his orders. If not, The Usos are out of the family so to speak. Later on, WWE Superstar Naomi, the wife of Jimmy Uso, commented on the promo via Twitter. She wrote, “I’m home minding my business and folks still coming for me,” tweeted the former two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion.”
Additionally, Roman Reigns shared another comment on Twitter, writing, “If you disrespect the Head of the Table … then you shouldn’t have a place at HIS table. Actions have consequences and I will make you understand. #HIAC #Smackdown #TribalChief.” You can view their tweetsl, along with a video of last night’s SmackDown segment, below.
I’m home minding my business and folks still coming for me 🙄
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) October 24, 2020
If you disrespect the Head of the Table … then you shouldn’t have a place at HIS table.
Actions have consequences and I will make you understand. #HIAC #Smackdown #TribalChief pic.twitter.com/hnXZQKHCF3
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 24, 2020
