Naomi Discusses Reinventing Herself In Current Heel Run, Use of ‘Caution’ Tape

In an interview with Variety, Naomi spoke about reinventing herself after turning heel, which she did just before Wrestlemania earlier this year. She will compete in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match tonight. Here are highlights:

On reinventing herself: “I’d been thinking about this for a while, about where I wanted to go and what I wanted to do if I was going to change. I wanted to do something completely opposite and outside of the box, from the bright, the glow, the neon colors and the bright, bubbly stuff. With what I did to Jade, and leaving a crime scene, it popped into my head – oh man, this is perfect. Caution tape is universal. Everybody knows what that means when they see it.”

On hearing her new theme music for the first time: “That was crazy. I loved it. Again, I wanted to go with something different, more of an edge. I do love alternative rock, and when I requested new music, I was able to have a little input. I definitely wanted to be rock instead of the EDM that I had done before, or the hip-hop vibes I had with other music. I’m very happy with it.”

On how fans have reacted to her heel character: “It’s everything that I wanted it to be. It feels good to be able to change the audience perspective of me in such a quick period of time. That’s something I was definitely nervous about, because they’ve seen me as a good character and a ‘good girl’ for so long. To just completely switch it up – you never know how or if it’s going to work, or whether or not fans are going to buy it. That was a big challenge for me.”