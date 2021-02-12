Naomi Remixes ‘My Hole’ For ‘New Entrance Theme’

– Noami is the latest to get in on the fun of Nia Jax’s “My Hole!” moment, remixing it for an “entrance theme.” The Raw star posted to Twitter to share her entrance video, with her theme remixed to include the line Jax delivered after missing a leg drop on Lana on this week’s Raw.

As previously noted, WWE edited the line out of the YouTube clip of the match as well as the replay that aired on Hulu.