Naomi Removes WWE References From Twitter Bio

The latest development in the Noami and Sasha Banks WWE walkout situation has seen Naomi remove WWE references from her Twitter bio. As you undoubtedly know, Banks and Naomi walked out of last week’s Raw due to reported frustrations regarding their creative direction in WWE and the direction of the women’s tag team division. That has resulted in the pair being indefinitely suspended by the company, their merchandise being pulled from WWE Shop, being removed from the opening intro for WWE shows, and their Facebook pages being removed.

Now, Naomi has removed all references from her bio on social media as noted by Wrestling Inc. The bio, which previously referred to her as a “WWE Superstar” and had the “Feel the Glow” hashtag, now just containts the likes to her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Her Twitter handle has not yet been changed from @NoamiWWE.