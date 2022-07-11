wrestling / News
Naomi Responds to ‘Luchador’ Offer From Lince Dorado
July 11, 2022 | Posted by
– As previously reported, there have recently been question marks surrounding the statuses of Naomi and Sasha Banks in WWE. It’s been reported they were recently removed from the company’s internal roster. It’s not yet been confirmed they’ve been released from the company. However, Naomi did respond to a tweet earlier today from Lince Dorado, asking, “Sooooooo…..Naomi, when we doing some lucha things?”
Naomi later responded, “Asap brother.” You can check out that Twitter exchange below:
Asap brother 😛
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) July 11, 2022
