Naomi Doesn’t Want To Retire Until AJ Lee Returns to WWE

In an interview with Casual Conversations (via Fightful), Naomi said that she wants AJ Lee to return to WWE and doesn’t plan on retiring until she eventually comes back to the company. Lee left WWE back in 2015.

She said: “Of course. I be harassing her husband [CM Punk] about that all the time. I told him, I said, ‘You need to tell her I can’t retire until she comes back.’ Girl, you need to come on because mama’s back is hurting. I can’t retire until she comes back. I’m so for real, and she knows it. It’s crazy. For her to be gone over a decade and to still be missed and to still be wanted so bad, I think speak volumes and just tells you what she did for women’s wrestling and who she was. So I think it’d be a treat, a present, a reward for all of us, having her come back, even if it’s just a ‘hey and bye,’ a quick little [appearance]. We starving, sis.“