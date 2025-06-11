Naomi Reveals the Contents of Her Money in the Bank Briefcase

– 2025 women’s Money in the Bank briefcase winner Naomi revealed the contents of her briefcase in a new video that she shared on social media. The new video reveals she has a taser, a switchblade knife, a Jimmy Uso action figure, some caution tape, and also, her contract for a shot at WWE women’s champion of her choice at any time, any place, for up to a year. You can view that clip below.

Naomi won the briefcase at last Saturday’s premium live event in the women’s Money in the Bank match. The match also featured Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, and Stephanie Vaquer.