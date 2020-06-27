Naomi Reveals She Pitched Her Feel the Glow Gimmick for Two Years Before It Got on TV

– Civilian Magazine recently interviewed WWE Superstar Naomi, who discussed pitching her Feel the Glow gimmick before two years before she was able to use it on TV. Below are some highlights.

Naomi on her first experiencing watching women perform in WWE: I was blown away,” she recalls of her first time seeing the women perform. “I was like, ‘I know I can do that.’ I like it, this is cool. It keeps me in shape, and it keeps me fit. So I’ll keep doing it until I figure out what’s next.”

Naomi on her Feel the Glow gimmick: “It took me two years to get that on TV. I had been pitching it literally for two years. I just knew that was me, and that was what kind of set me apart.”

On joining the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Alumni Hall of fame: “I grew up in a Boys & Girls Club. Seeing all these little kids who look like me, grew up like me, growing through the same stuff I’ve been through, it’s giving me purpose,” she says of her new outlook on life.