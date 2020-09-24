Naomi Reveals She Had Unexpected Surgery Today

Naomi posted a message to her Instagram Story earlier noting that she had surgery today to remove a ‘massive fibroid’. The surgery lasted for six hours.

She wrote: “In the midst of Hurricane Sally and COVID I also underwent an unexpected 6 hr surgery to finally remove a massive fibrouid [SIC] that’s caused me severe anemia fatigue, horrible abdominal pains and more problems I don’t want to mention over the past year and a half…I’m recovering well. I’m relieved and already feeling much better so family friends and fans don’t worry I’m OK. LOL. Miss ya. #myomectonyrecovery.”