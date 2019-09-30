wrestling / News

Naomi Reveals Why She’s Been Away From WWE Television

September 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Naomi WWE Smackdown

– Naomi took to social media to address why she hasn’t been on television since July. Naomi, along with The Usos, have both been off TV since July, around the time of Jimmy Uso being arrested for DUI.

In the post, Naomi revealed she lost a loved one and has been dealing with her own health issues. She ends by saying she’ll return when the time is right.

