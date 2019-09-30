wrestling / News
Naomi Reveals Why She’s Been Away From WWE Television
September 30, 2019 | Posted by
– Naomi took to social media to address why she hasn’t been on television since July. Naomi, along with The Usos, have both been off TV since July, around the time of Jimmy Uso being arrested for DUI.
In the post, Naomi revealed she lost a loved one and has been dealing with her own health issues. She ends by saying she’ll return when the time is right.
I’ve faced some trying times the past few months…losing a loved one so dear to me (rocked me to my core) & handling my own health issues I wasn’t aware of forced me to slow down & reevaluate…I want my loving fans to know that I’m ok and will be back when the time is right😘 pic.twitter.com/9eL1vZCCIb
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 30, 2019
