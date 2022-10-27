wrestling / News
Naomi, Sasha Banks & More Attend Premiere Of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
October 27, 2022 | Posted by
WWE came out for the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with Naomi, Sasha Banks, the New Day and Jimmy Uso all there for the show. The WWE stars were in attendance for the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday night, and you can see some pics of them below.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to release on November 11th.
LETS GOOO pic.twitter.com/EVHATqumRj
— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) October 27, 2022
Man I’ve missed y’all! 😂 @WWEBigE @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi @MercedesVarnado @WWEUsos #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/IRzm1qfYMf
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) October 27, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Update On The Elite’s AEW Status, Possible Backstage Return
- Tony Khan Defends AEW Booking, Calls Eric Bischoff’s Criticisms of Matches ‘Hypocritical’
- Kevin Owens On What’s Changed in WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Exit, His Own Heel Work
- Shawn Michaels Addresses Reports of Heat With The Rock, Talks Making Amends When He Came Back in 2002