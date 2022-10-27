wrestling / News

Naomi, Sasha Banks & More Attend Premiere Of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

October 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sasha Banks Naomi WrestleMania 38, WWE SmackD Image Credit: WWE

WWE came out for the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with Naomi, Sasha Banks, the New Day and Jimmy Uso all there for the show. The WWE stars were in attendance for the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday night, and you can see some pics of them below.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to release on November 11th.

