Naomi Says Her Goal to Become a WWE Grand Slam Champion

– Naomi is back in WWE! The former WWE SmackDown and Women’s Tag Team Champion returned to the company last Saturday at the WWE Royal Rumble, competing in the women’s Rumble match. Naomi joined WWE’s The Bump earlier today to discuss her recent return. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Naomi on knowing she still matters to the WWE Universe: “I think it’s just everything that’s happened in almost these past two years, and for me to still know that I matter, know my value, know my worth, and just what I’ve done in TNA. There’s no doubt anymore. There’s nothing else for me to question about my talent, about my capabilities, about the star power I have. I’ve proven it. So now, I gotta just do it this go-around in the WWE in a way bigger way than I’ve ever done before.”

On what’s the challenge for her now: “But the challenge this time is that, though I’ve been around, I’m back again, but now it’s like starting all the way over and back at the bottom, but I’m looking forward to that challenge and working my way back up to go against the best of the best. My goal is to be a Grand Slam Champion, and that’s what my focus is. In order to get there, that’s that’s gonna take a lot of work, but that’s the mission that I’m on.”

Naomi previously left WWE in 2022 after she and Sasha Banks reportedly staged a walkout of Raw in May of that year.