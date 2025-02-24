Naomi Says If She Ever Turns Heel, She Will Go All The Way With It

Speaking on HUGE Pop! (per Fightful), Naomi addressed the possibility of a heel turn.

The WWE star stated that she aims to reinvent her character and surprise fans with something new when the time is right.

“I do love what Naomi has done and become at this point. However, I don’t ever want to become stagnant or complacent or coasting. I do feel like there is a time for the Glow or the character of Naomi to change or evolve. I’m always up for that challenge and I’m always thinking and pushing myself. Also, I don’t want to force anything, and I feel like that timing has to be right and thought out. For me to change after being so connected and established, and with something that still works, I would want it to be worth it and I would want to go all in with it. If that does mean me going to the darker side, I don’t want to throw that away because it would be a big deal. Not just for me, but for fans. I still think I’m a very safe woman on the roster where you can have a place everywhere. I’m an established and strong baby(face). If I was to get away from that, we have to go all the way. I gotta be nasty. I gotta be dirty. I have to be something ya’ll haven’t seen before. Everything has to change. I’m up for it. I would love that.”