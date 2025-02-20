– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, WWE Superstar and Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi discussed Jordynne Grace signing with WWE NXT and credited Grace with helping find her confidence during Naomi’s stint in TNA Wrestling.

Naomi said on her old theme music (via Fightful) “I miss my old theme so bad. I didn’t want to change it. I like my new one, but I think fans and I were very much connected to the old one, and I had to get it changed, so now we’re here.” She continued on her new entrance theme, “My new one is…I like my new one, it’s a vibe. But we been through some things with that old one.”

During last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, Naomi beat Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green to secure a slot in the women’s Elimination Chamber match at next month’s premium live event. Naomi will now go on to compete against Liv Morgan, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Roxanne Perez in the matchup.

WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto is scheduled for Saturday, March 1. It will be held at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.