Various News: Naomi Says Roman Reigns Is Not Alone In Leukemia Fight, Nick Aldis On Mickie James’ Match At Evolution

Both Naomi and Nick Aldis were guests of the guests of the latest episode of the Apter Chat podcast (via Wrestlezone).

Naomi was asked about Roman Reigns’ recent leukemia diagnosis, which he revealed on this past Monday’s episode of RAW. She said: “It’s always different when it hits home and as his family, it’s something we’ve known about; but, was hoping he’d never have to face or deal with again, but he’s a fighter and we know he’ll be OK. We know he’ll fight through this again and I just hope he knows how much we all love him and the fans and everything everyone has been saying has been so moving and I just hope he knows he has our support and we’re with him. He’s not alone in this.”

Meanwhile, Aldis spoke about his wife Mickie James’ match at Evolution, where she teams with Alicia Fox against Trish Stratus and Lita. He said: “I think it’s gonna be a great match. I think it’s indicative of what she’s been able to do. It’s unique in that she’s really from Trish [Stratus] and Lita’s era, so to speak, but she’s on the current roster, so she’s almost bridging the gap between generations, which really in many ways shows she’s transcended generations because she was ahead of her time, I think, because she’s obviously beautiful, but is one of the best workers, if not the best female worker in the business, and now is the perfect time for her to be in that spot because she embodies sort of both of those eras. She has the glamour and the looks of the previous era, but has the skills of the current era. Speaking completely objectively, I’d still go with Alexa [Bliss] and Mickie. There’s no substitute for current ring time. You can’t step away from this job for that long and come back in and expect to be at the top of the business, so anything can happen on the night, but I got to go with Alexa and Mickie.“