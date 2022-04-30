Naomi Says She Was ‘Shook’ When She Learned She’d Be Teaming With Sasha Banks

In an interview with Fightful, Naomi spoke about finding out that she would be teaming with Sasha Banks, which she said was an honor. Here are highlights:

On teaming with Sasha Banks again: “I was shook. I was excited and I was like, ‘Whoa.’ I definitely wasn’t sure if we would ever be matched up again. Sasha is so successful and such a star. She can easily be doing her own thing. Just to be teamed back up with her again is definitely an honor. I think she’s one of the best of all time and definitely one of the best partners to have. So I look forward to the magic we’re gonna be able to make together. I’ve been in a lot of tag teams, but there is no one like Sasha Banks.”

On Tamina’s storyline marriage: “Yeah. That’s mama bear. Super happy for Tamina and we definitely wanted to be there to support her ‘cause that’s our girl. B.A.D. for life. But yeah, it’s funny to see where we all are now. We gotta get some culture up in there. The Polynesian Goddess, that goes way back to even before Team BAD, if you know her FCW history. She was the Polynesian Goddess.”

On why the locker room loves Tamina: “I think it’s so important to have that type of energy and positivity in the locker room, it definitely keeps the morale up. She definitely brings us all together. That’s why we love her so much.”