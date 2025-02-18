Naomi Says She Would Love To Have A Run In WWE NXT

On Casual Conversations with The Classic (per Fightful), Naomi was asked about potential opponents she’d like to face in WWE NXT.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion welcomes the idea. Here are the highlights:

On being open to an NXT return: “There’s just so much talent. I love [Kelani Jordan], just her energy. I think she’s super sweet, and I think she genuinely connects with the fans. Everybody is super athletic, super talented. It just seems like they’re picking it up a lot faster these days, especially with the D-1 athletes coming in. It’s just like man, these women are on a whole ‘nother level, and I love that. I would love to face or work with anybody down in NXT, especially being an original NXT girl, season three, and I think a lot of people don’t even remember that or forgot about that. But I would love to have a run in NXT because I should have won the first NXT, and I didn’t, so I got a little chip on my shoulder about that. Lola [Vice] is a great heel, she is just nasty with it. They’re super talented. Lash [Legend] and Jakara [Jackson], of course. Shotzi’s group, Chemical X. I love it, it’s a super cool name, they got a super cool look. They all flow well together. I can’t wait to see how they continue to grow together. It’s just so much talent down there. The list goes on and on and on.”

On never winning the NXT Women’s Title: “I should have won NXT, and I should have been the first Women’s Champion. So that’s on my to-do list.”