Naomi Says She’s Worked Her Entire Career For Storyline She Has Now

While Naomi has achieved championship success in the past, her current storyline alongside Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair has presented her with unprecedented depth and nuanced character development.

At WrestleMania 41, Naomi is scheduled to face Jade Cargill in a highly anticipated singles match.

“Absolutely. It’s a lot of pressure,” Naomi told David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide on The Ringer’s Masked Man Show when asked if there was an added responsibility because of representation. “All bullcrap aside, if there is anyone who can do it, I’m confident that this magic that is happening between us three, we can do it and we can deliver and elevate and change the game moving forward, just like the women before us did. It’s a lot, and it’s heavy, but I’ve worked my whole career for a moment and a story like this. 16 years. I don’t take it for granted. I want to soak in and enjoy every aspect and moment of this, whether it’s good or bad, it’s part of the process. We have the right girls in this moment. It’s the right time. It’s the right story.”