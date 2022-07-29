Naomi Set To Appear At C2E2 Alongside Sasha Banks

Naomi is joining her fellow WWE walkout Sasha Banks as a scheduled guest at C2E2 next month. The Chicago convention announced on Friday that Naomi will be appearing at the convention on Friday, appearing under her real name Trinity Fatu similar to how Banks is appearing as Mercedes Varnado.

Banks and Naomi are both currently on indefinite suspension from WWE after they walked out of Raw back in May, and were reportedly removed from the internal roster earlier this month. It was however reported this week that WWE may be trying to fix things with the two and bring them back.

The convention takes place on August 6th and 7th in Chicago.