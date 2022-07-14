wrestling / News
Naomi Shares GIF On Social Media About Valuing Your Own Peace
July 13, 2022 | Posted by
Naomi shared a pointed GIF of herself to social media referencing the importance of valuing your own peace. The currently-suspended WWE star took to her Instagram account with a GIF of herself by the pool, captioning the post:
“Anything that cost you YOUR peace is TOO expensive. — Unknown”
Naomi and Sasha Banks are currently in an unknown status with WWE, having been suspended indefinitely following their walkout of Raw back in May. Naomi has been active on social media and has posted other things on social media alluding to her emotional state during her suspension.
