WWE News: Naomi Snarks About WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal, Fighting With My Family Gets DVD/Digital Release Date

– Naomi had a little bit of snark about the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal that was announced on Friday. The Smackdown star made a quick reference to her match with Carmella against Mandy Rose and Sasha Deville being cancelled for this week’s Smackdown, as you can see below:

Y’all sure this ain’t going to get cancelled too? Btw thank you so much for the opportunity https://t.co/mr2GCUgrMj — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) March 29, 2019

– MGM has announced that Fighting with My Family will release on DVD, Blu-Ray and Digital HD on May 14th. The release will include several extras including:

* Deleted & Extended Scenes

* Gag Reel

* A Family’s Passion: A Making Of Fighting with my Family

* Learning the Moves

* Feature Film Commentary with Writer/Director Stephen Merchant