WWE News: Naomi Snarks About WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal, Fighting With My Family Gets DVD/Digital Release Date

March 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal

– Naomi had a little bit of snark about the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal that was announced on Friday. The Smackdown star made a quick reference to her match with Carmella against Mandy Rose and Sasha Deville being cancelled for this week’s Smackdown, as you can see below:

– MGM has announced that Fighting with My Family will release on DVD, Blu-Ray and Digital HD on May 14th. The release will include several extras including:

* Deleted & Extended Scenes
* Gag Reel
* A Family’s Passion: A Making Of Fighting with my Family
* Learning the Moves
* Feature Film Commentary with Writer/Director Stephen Merchant

