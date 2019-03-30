wrestling / News
WWE News: Naomi Snarks About WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal, Fighting With My Family Gets DVD/Digital Release Date
– Naomi had a little bit of snark about the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal that was announced on Friday. The Smackdown star made a quick reference to her match with Carmella against Mandy Rose and Sasha Deville being cancelled for this week’s Smackdown, as you can see below:
Y’all sure this ain’t going to get cancelled too? Btw thank you so much for the opportunity https://t.co/mr2GCUgrMj
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) March 29, 2019
– MGM has announced that Fighting with My Family will release on DVD, Blu-Ray and Digital HD on May 14th. The release will include several extras including:
* Deleted & Extended Scenes
* Gag Reel
* A Family’s Passion: A Making Of Fighting with my Family
* Learning the Moves
* Feature Film Commentary with Writer/Director Stephen Merchant
