Naomi Taunts Nia Jax Following WWE Raw

– During last night’s WWE Raw, Naomi appeared during the show, targeting WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax. After the show went off the air, the former champion taunted her rival via social media.

Naomi wrote, “Nia what are you going to do Friday when you’re walking back up the ramp with no hair and no title 👩‍🦲 @LinaFanene #SmackDown” You can view her comments below: