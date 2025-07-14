Naomi Taunts Rhea Ripley After WWE Women’s Title Win

The second WWE Evolution pay-per-view ended with a new WWE Women’s World Champion. Naomi successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to win the title during the show’s main event.

The main event was originally a singles match with IYO SKY defending the championship against Rhea Ripley. Naomi interrupted the contest, officially cashing in her briefcase to turn it into a Triple Threat match. Moments later, she pinned IYO SKY to capture the championship.

Following her victory, Naomi took to X to taunt Rhea Ripley. “There’s a new Big Momma in town, me!” Naomi wrote, tagging Ripley. “Hahhahahahhahahaha!”

The championship win came after a hard-fought battle earlier in the evening, where Naomi lost a No Holds Barred match to her rival, Jade Cargill. By winning the RAW-branded Women’s World Championship, it appears Naomi will be moving from SmackDown to RAW, putting her feud with Cargill on hold.

A future challenger for Naomi has already been determined. Earlier at Evolution, Stephanie Vaquer won a battle royal to earn a championship opportunity at the WWE Clash in Paris event on August 31.