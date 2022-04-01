Naomi Discusses Her Excitement For Teaming With Sasha Banks At WWE WrestleMania 38

Naomi will team with Sasha Banks to challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles in a Four-Way Match on WrestleMania 38 Night Two, and in an interview with Denise Salcedo, . Here’s what she had to say (via Fightful):

Naomi on teaming with Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 38: “Sasha and I have a history together. When she debuted on the main roster, we were in the faction, Team BAD together, I’ve always admired her, we have a great relationship together. Both work workwise and personal, so it’s just natural, she and I together, it’s so easy. I’ve been with a lot of tag team partners, but she is very unique and special. We’re still getting together like you said, we’re still new. So week by week, we will still be able to add in things with each other. So I look forward to that as well, and being creative and possibly [getting[ new gear, and who knows? Like the ideas and the options are endless.”

On her quest to win more gold in WWE: “Oh, man, that’ll be another one for the history books. For me, to make history and win the titles with Sasha. I mean, I feel like I would have outdone myself with that one. It’s been so long since I’ve held a title of any kind. So I’m going all-out Sunday, [I want] a title back around my waist, it’s been years. I know we can do it.”