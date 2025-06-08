– During tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank 2025 post-show, this year’s women’s Money in the Bank winner Naomi discussed her huge win at tonight’s event. During the post-show, Naomi shared a message to her doubters and more. Below are some highlights from the post-show:

Naomi on her message to her doubters: “You know, after experiencing my little situation, my walkout and coming to TNA, I came back with a different mindset and different attitude, and I think it is the one that I needed all along. The glow in the beginning of my career got me this far, but I felt with this new revelation and evolution of women in this top-tier talent, I had to become something else to get back to the top. And that is what I’m on the journey of doing and becoming now. And everybody who don’t believe in me, who don’t like it, got something to say, better proceed with caution.”

On Becky Lynch’s comments that she’s not afraid of Naomi: “Oh, baby, you better sleep with one eye open and watch her back too, because nobody with gold in this division is safe!”

On if she’s done with Jade Cargill now that she won the briefcase: “Absolutely not! When you have got beef with me, we have got beef forever!”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit WWE with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.