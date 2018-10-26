Naomi Thinks The Evolution Battle Royal Is Exciting

In an interview with the Apter Chat podcast (via Wrestlezone), Naomi said that she thinks the battle royal at WWE Evolution is exciting due to the legends that will be involved. Here are highlights:

On the Evolution PPV: “So, so excited, so happy. 10 years ago when I started my career here, this is something that I couldn’t even imagine and to see how far we’ve come in such a short period of time, it’s very rewarding and it’s very special. Being a part of Evolution to me is one of my greatest accomplishments.”

On the battle royal: “It is beyond exciting and there are a lot of women who I admire and never got the opportunity to be in the ring with because of the times when I did come in. That I’ll get to experience and have that at the pay per view so I look forward to it.”