Naomi Teases Tiffany Stratton As Potential Money in the Bank Cash-In Target

Naomi says that it could change, but right now Tiffany Stratton is her top pick to cash in on for her Money in the Bank briefcase. Naomi was a guest on Busted Open Radio and previewed her possible plans for cashing in the briefcase and title shot she earned at this month’s PPV, while still noting the old adage of cards and changes.

“I’ve got my eyes set on Tiffany [Stratton] but, you know, the card is always subject to change,” Naomi said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “I won’t rule out the Raw Champion either.”

She continued, “That’s kinda selfishly, I won’t mind going after, just for my own goals, I would like to be a Grand Slam Champion, and that would just further push me that much closer. So, the girls better proceed with caution.”

Naomi won the title shot after winning the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match at the PPV.