Naomi Would Like To See Tiffany Stratton On Reboot of Total Divas

In an interview with The Wrestling Classic (via Wrestling Inc), Naomi spoke about a hypothetical reboot of Total Divas and why she would want to see Tiffany Stratton appear on the show. Total Divas was a reality series on E! that followed the women of WWE. It ran from 2013 to 2019.

Naomi said: “That’s a hard one. Probably Tiffany. She’s just a very interesting person, and I think it would be cool for people to see the other side of her, outside the character. It’ll just be great to document her at 25 years old and what’s going on in her life, just like with us because she’s so talented, and if all goes well, she’ll be here a long time. So, it’ll be great to capture, you know, these young, talented girls now at this very beginning stage of their career because 10 years from now, they’re going to be changed and evolved so much, just like with us, so I would put a lot of them on there.“