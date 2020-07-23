Naomi To Appear On Miz TV On Smackdown

In addition to a segment with Sasha Banks and Bayley that was just announced, WWE has also revealed that there will be a new edition of MizTV featuring Naomi. It appears as though Naomi is going to address the recent #NaomiDeservesBetter hashtag.

The Miz & John Morrison always have the finger on the pulse of sports-entertainment, and they’ll be joined by last week’s center of attention when Naomi stops by “Miz TV.”

Naomi set social media aglow last week after her loss to Lacey Evans led many in the WWE Universe to back up the exuberant Superstar. The Sassy Southern Belle gained control of the match by tying Naomi’s hair to the ropes and then landing a Woman’s Right to get the victory.

What will Naomi have to say about last week’s loss and the reaction from the WWE Universe?