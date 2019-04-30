Naomi to Be Inducted Into Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni Hall of Fame Tomorrow

– Naomi is among those to set to be inducted into the 29th Annual Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni Hall of Fame tomorrow. The Boys and Girls Club of America announced on Tuesday that Naomi will be inducted into the Hall along with Houston Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson, NFL Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson, NBCUniversal’s Tom Ehlmann, former Miss Oregon USA Denise White, U.S. Army Col. John Chu, and Health Care Executive Joel Wernick.

The event will take place in Houston, Texas and will be hosted by Courtney B. Vance (The People vs. O.J. Simpson). Boys & Girls Clubs of America annually recognizes distinguished alumni to celebrate the accomplishments of former Boys & Girls Club members.