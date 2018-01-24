Naomi Wants Women’s Tag Team Titles, Talks Unresolved Feud With Charlotte

– Naomi spoke with Bleacher Report for a new interview promoting the Royal Rumble. Highlights are below:

On the idea of WWE creating tag titles for the women’s divisions: “I think that would be awesome. That is something we haven’t done yet, something we haven’t achieved as women. It’s a great way to get us more involved on the show, get more storylines and get more girls on the road and working. Being married to one of the best tag team champions ever, I think I would have all the help and support I need.”

On teaming with Jimmy Uso in the Mixed Match Challenge: “I think we have this competition in the bag. No one has the chemistry [Jimmy] and I [do]. We’ve been doing this now together for eight years. Side by side, week in and week out. We know what each other is thinking without saying it. We’re very in tune with work and with what each of us is doing. My presence, my speaking, my speed—I’ve improved and am where I am now because of him.”

On her feud with Charlotte getting derailed in the Women’s Money in the Bank build: “I never got to face Charlotte how I wanted to. I feel like I haven’t even touched the tip of the iceberg with Charlotte.”