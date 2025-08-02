– Speaking to Us Weekly ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025, Women’s World Champion Naomi discussed SummerSlam host Cardi B, her career, and more. Below are some highlights:

Naomi on Cardi B: “She better hope she don’t run into me at MetLife. She’s been talking real crazy and reckless and I don’t like that.”

On mainstream stars crossing over into WWE: “I love the mainstream crossovers. I love when we can bring in different, amazing artists and performers into our world and share our fan bases. We all just come together in this experience of wrestling, which I think is what makes wrestling so cool. Wrestling touches everyone around the world.”

On winning the world title: “I’m still wrapping my head around it. Still coming down from the excitement of it, the shock of it, the overwhelming, much appreciated reaction and response from the fans. The good and the bad. You can’t have the good without the bad. But what I love and appreciate is that, one way or another, the fans feel something. They’re connected to this phase that I’m in, whether they like it or not. They’re making that very vocal, which means I’m doing something right.”