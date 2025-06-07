Naomi Wins Women’s Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank

Naomi is now Miss Money in the Bank, winning the women’s ladder match at the WWE event of the same name. She defeated Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer and Roxanne Perez to get the prize. She will be able to challenge for either the WWE Women’s or WWE Women’s World titles any time in the next year. At this time, the champions are Tiffany Stratton and IYO SKY, respectively.

This was Naomi’s fifth Money in the Bank match but her only win so far.