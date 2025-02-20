Naomi Would Like To Work With Jimmy Uso on WWE TV

In an interview with Huge Pop (via Fightful), Naomi said that she would like to work with her husband, Jimmy Uso, and the Bloodline on WWE television.

She said: “Absolutely. Earlier in my career, I kind of tried to stay away from that just to define myself individually. Now, I definitely think I’ve done that and I’ve had one hell of a journey in wrestling and before it’s all said and done, I would love to do something more and bigger than we have, either with the family, but most importantly, with Jimmy on screen. We’ve had our moments throughout our careers doing fun stuff together, but never anything significant. It could work now, possibly.“