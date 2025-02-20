wrestling / News
Naomi Would Like To Work With Jimmy Uso on WWE TV
February 20, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with Huge Pop (via Fightful), Naomi said that she would like to work with her husband, Jimmy Uso, and the Bloodline on WWE television.
She said: “Absolutely. Earlier in my career, I kind of tried to stay away from that just to define myself individually. Now, I definitely think I’ve done that and I’ve had one hell of a journey in wrestling and before it’s all said and done, I would love to do something more and bigger than we have, either with the family, but most importantly, with Jimmy on screen. We’ve had our moments throughout our careers doing fun stuff together, but never anything significant. It could work now, possibly.“
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Believes Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Started the Downturn of the Company
- Seth Rollins Comments On Possible Match With Roman Reigns and CM Punk at Wrestlemania
- JDC Says Shawn Michaels Told Him He Has ‘One Or Two’ Matches Left In Him
- The Undertaker Addresses Bubba Ray Dudley’s Argument With Brayden Ray on WWE LFG