Naomi Talks About Her WWE Return, Making ‘The Glow’ Global

In an interview with WWE following her win on Smackdown, Naomi spoke about her WWE return and the big moments she’s already had since arriving. Naomi will be part of the Elimination Chamber match at the event of the same name, for a shot at Rhea Ripley’s Women’s World Championship.

She said: “My gosh, first my return at the Royal Rumble. Then I have my first singles match back on SmackDown tonight for the Elimination Chamber. I win, now I’m going to Australia to compete in Perth. My gosh, and then possibly if I win, well, I take that back. I will win and then be going to WrestleMania. Since I’ve returned, everything that I keep doing just keeps getting bigger. and bigger and better and better. And I’m so excited to take the glow to perth because the glow is global.”