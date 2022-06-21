Naomi, Xavier Woods, & Bellas To Appear on Kevin Hart’s Celebrity Game Face

Several WWE stars including Naomi, Xavier Woods, and the Bella Twins are set for appearances on Kevin Hart’s Celebrity Game Face. E! posted to Instagram to reveal the celebrities who will appear on season three of the show, which sees all four stars joining actor Anthony Ramos and others. Naomi retweeted a post on Twitter confirming that she would be on the show.

Naomi has been off WWE TV since being suspended indefinitely for walking out of an episode of Raw last month alongside Sasha Banks. There are a host of rumors (still unconfirmed) that Banks has been released from her contract, though neither Banks nor WWE have addressed the rumors.