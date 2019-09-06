wrestling / News

Naomichi Marufuji Announced For Impact Bound for Glory

September 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Naomichi Marufuji is heading stateside and will be at Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory. Impact announced on Thursday that the Pro Wrestling NOAH star will be appearing at their October 20th PPV in Villa Park, Illinois.

The announcement didn’t say who Marufuji will face, or if it’s even a match or just an appearance. The show will be available on PPV and FITE TV.

