Naomichi Marufuji Announced For Impact Bound for Glory
September 5, 2019
– Naomichi Marufuji is heading stateside and will be at Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory. Impact announced on Thursday that the Pro Wrestling NOAH star will be appearing at their October 20th PPV in Villa Park, Illinois.
The announcement didn’t say who Marufuji will face, or if it’s even a match or just an appearance. The show will be available on PPV and FITE TV.
BREAKING: @noah_marufuji_ is coming to Bound for Glory!#BFG pic.twitter.com/WXHmGzpTUQ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 5, 2019
