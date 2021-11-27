wrestling / News
Naomichi Marufuji Set to Make Boxing Debut
November 27, 2021 | Posted by
Naomichi Marufuji is heading to the boxing ring, making his boxing debut next month in Osaka. PWInsider reports that the Pro Wrestling NOAH star will face comedian Takayuki Kinoshita in an exhibition bout at Kameda Promotion’s 3150 Fight Vol. 1 show on December 16th.
The exhibition match will feature two rounds of two minutes each. The event will air on ABEMA in Japan.
🥊 @koki_kameda1117’s Boxing Revival [3150 Fight Vol.1]
@noah_marufuji_ will participate in a special exhibition!
🗓 Thursday 16 December
🛎 17:00
🏢 Osaka
📺 LIVE on @ABEMA
⭕ Entertainment Fight 2 minutes x 2R
TKO Takayuki Kinoshita vs Naomichi Marufuji#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/ZeXeAAf7PW
— Pro Wrestling NOAH (@noahglobal) November 27, 2021