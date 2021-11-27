Naomichi Marufuji Set to Make Boxing Debut

Naomichi Marufuji is heading to the boxing ring, making his boxing debut next month in Osaka. PWInsider reports that the Pro Wrestling NOAH star will face comedian Takayuki Kinoshita in an exhibition bout at Kameda Promotion’s 3150 Fight Vol. 1 show on December 16th.

The exhibition match will feature two rounds of two minutes each. The event will air on ABEMA in Japan.